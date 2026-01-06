Galenbindunuwewa House Fire: Death toll rises as suspects wife dies

Galenbindunuwewa House Fire: Death toll rises as suspects wife dies

January 6, 2026   11:14 am

The death toll from the tragic house fire in Galenbindunuwewa has risen to three following the passing of the suspect’s wife while undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred at around 2:00 a.m. today (6 January) in the Padikaramaduwa area of Nuwaragam Colony. 

According to police, a 43-year-old man set fire to his own residence using petrol following a domestic dispute. The man and his 13-year-old daughter died at the scene.

The Galenbindunuwewa Police confirmed that the suspect’s 36-year-old wife, who had been hospitalized with critical burn injuries, passed away shortly thereafter.

A 15-year-old daughter, a 20-year-old son, and a 66-year-old mother-in-law sustained burn injuries and remain under treatment at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.

Investigations revealed that at the time the fire was ignited, only the wife, her mother, and the two daughters were inside the house. The son, who had rushed to the location upon hearing of the incident, sustained severe burns while attempting to rescue his mother and sisters from the flames.

Preliminary inquiries indicate that the 43-year-old man was a habitual alcohol consumer and frequently assaulted his wife. 

Records show that multiple complaints regarding domestic disputes had previously been lodged with the Galenbindunuwewa Police, and both parties had been warned on several occasions, said police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)

Draft Bill to abolish Parliamentary pensions gazetted (English)

Draft Bill to abolish Parliamentary pensions gazetted (English)

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ex-Sathosa Transport Manager remanded; Police seek to arrest ex-Minister Johnston Fernando (English)

Ex-Sathosa Transport Manager remanded; Police seek to arrest ex-Minister Johnston Fernando (English)

JVP condemns US strikes in Venezuela; SL urges respect for national sovereignty (English)

JVP condemns US strikes in Venezuela; SL urges respect for national sovereignty (English)