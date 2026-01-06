The death toll from the tragic house fire in Galenbindunuwewa has risen to three following the passing of the suspect’s wife while undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred at around 2:00 a.m. today (6 January) in the Padikaramaduwa area of Nuwaragam Colony.

According to police, a 43-year-old man set fire to his own residence using petrol following a domestic dispute. The man and his 13-year-old daughter died at the scene.

The Galenbindunuwewa Police confirmed that the suspect’s 36-year-old wife, who had been hospitalized with critical burn injuries, passed away shortly thereafter.

A 15-year-old daughter, a 20-year-old son, and a 66-year-old mother-in-law sustained burn injuries and remain under treatment at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.

Investigations revealed that at the time the fire was ignited, only the wife, her mother, and the two daughters were inside the house. The son, who had rushed to the location upon hearing of the incident, sustained severe burns while attempting to rescue his mother and sisters from the flames.

Preliminary inquiries indicate that the 43-year-old man was a habitual alcohol consumer and frequently assaulted his wife.

Records show that multiple complaints regarding domestic disputes had previously been lodged with the Galenbindunuwewa Police, and both parties had been warned on several occasions, said police.