Election law violation case against ex-Minister Harin Fernando adjourned

January 6, 2026   11:27 am

Former Minister Harin Fernando has appeared before the Badulla Magistrate’s Court this morning (6 January) in connection with an ongoing case concerning alleged violations of election laws during the last General Election.

When the case was taken up today, Badulla Magistrate Udith Gunathilaka ordered it to be recalled on May 05, said Ada Derana reporter.

Fernando was previously arrested on November 20 last year by the Badulla Headquarters Police when he arrived to provide a statement regarding the incident. Following his production before the Badulla Magistrate’s Court on the same day, he was released on a personal bail of Rs. 500,000.

The charges pertain to an unauthorized procession held in the Badulla town on the final day of the General Election campaign period, which was considered a breach of election regulations.

