Over 700 arrested in nationwide special police operations

Over 700 arrested in nationwide special police operations

January 6, 2026   11:48 am

The police have identified a total of 27 individuals directly involved in various criminal activities as part of a special nationwide crime and drug prevention operation.

The arrests were made yesterday (05), during which a total of 28,636 people were inspected, police said. 

In addition, 548 suspects and 142 warrant holders were taken into custody in connection with different incidents.

The police also apprehended 421 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol. Furthermore, 41 cases of reckless driving were recorded, along with 4,585 other traffic violations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)

Draft Bill to abolish Parliamentary pensions gazetted (English)

Draft Bill to abolish Parliamentary pensions gazetted (English)

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ex-Sathosa Transport Manager remanded; Police seek to arrest ex-Minister Johnston Fernando (English)

Ex-Sathosa Transport Manager remanded; Police seek to arrest ex-Minister Johnston Fernando (English)