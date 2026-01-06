Over 700 arrested in nationwide special police operations

The police have identified a total of 27 individuals directly involved in various criminal activities as part of a special nationwide crime and drug prevention operation.

The arrests were made yesterday (05), during which a total of 28,636 people were inspected, police said.

In addition, 548 suspects and 142 warrant holders were taken into custody in connection with different incidents.

The police also apprehended 421 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol. Furthermore, 41 cases of reckless driving were recorded, along with 4,585 other traffic violations.