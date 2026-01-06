Pulathisi Intercity and Ella Odyssey train services to resume

The Railway Department has announced the resumption of the Pulathisi Intercity Train service, with operations scheduled to recommence from January 9, 2026.

Accordingly, the train will operate from Colombo Fort to Batticaloa every Friday, and from Batticaloa to Colombo Fort every Sunday.

The Railway Department stated that the frequency of these train journeys is expected to be increased in the future in line with passenger demand.

Train Schedule:

Train No. 6075

Colombo Fort - Departure 12.45 PM

Batticaloa – Arrival 08.07 PM

Train No. 6076

Batticaloa - Departure 04.00 AM

Colombo Fort - Arrival 11.30 AM

Meanwhile, the Ella Odyssey Train is scheduled to resume operations between Ambewela and Badulla every Wednesday, commencing from tomorrow (07).

Authorities noted that the number of journeys on this route may also be expanded depending on passenger requirements.

Train Schedule:

Train No. 1043

Ambewela - Departure 01.30 PM

Badulla - Arrival 04.15 PM

Train No. 1044

Badulla- Departure 07.45 AM

Ambewela- Arrival 10.58 AM

Meanwhile, train services catering to schoolchildren have been reintroduced on selected regional routes during school days.

Accordingly, services between Nawalapitiya and Hatton, as well as between Kandy and Wattegama, commenced operations from yesterday (05) and today (06). These services are being operated for the first time following the recent disaster situation.

Train Schedule:

Wattegama/ Kandy

Wattegama - Departure 05.45 AM

Kandy - Arrival 06.30 AM

Kandy/ Wattegama

Kandy - Departure 02.00 PM

Wattegama – Arrival 02.39 PM

Hatton / Nawalapitiya

Hatton - Departure 05.00 AM

Nawalapitiya – Arrival 06.29 AM

Nawalapitiya / Hatton

Nawalapitiya - Departure 02.12 PM

Hatton - Arrival 03.11 PM