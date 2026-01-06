Gold prices in Sri Lanka surge amid global tensions

Gold prices in Sri Lanka surge amid global tensions

January 6, 2026   12:23 pm

Gold prices continue to rise globally following the U.S.’s capturing of the Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Accordingly, the price of gold in the Asian markets was recorded at USD 4,461 per ounce, today (06).  

The gold prices in Sri Lanka have also increased by Rs. 3,000 in comparison to global rates, market data indicates.  

Accordingly, a 22-carat gold sovereign in the Colombo Pettah gold market which was Rs. 327,500 as of January 01, 2026 has increased to Rs. 337,600 this morning. 

Meanwhile, the price of a pound of 24-carat gold, which was Rs. 354,000 on January 01, has risen to Rs. 365,000 today, according to traders at the Colombo Pettah gold market.

 

