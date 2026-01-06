Opposition requests chairmanship of committee probing Cyclone Ditwah preparedness

January 6, 2026   01:31 pm

The Chief Opposition Whip, Gayantha Karunathilaka, today requested in Parliament that the chairmanship of the Special Committee, proposed to be appointed to investigate the lack of preparedness for Cyclone ‘Ditwah,’ be assigned to the opposition.

In addition to the chairmanship, Karunathilaka called for a revision of the committee’s overall composition. 

He highlighted that a formal written request, signed by several Members of Parliament, had been submitted to the Speaker on 18 December.

Responding to the request, the Speaker of Parliament stated that the process regarding the formation and structure of the committee is currently underway.

