Landslide evacuation warning issued to several areas in Central Province

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued a level 3 ‘Red’ landslide evacuation warning for three areas in two districts within the Central Province.

Accordingly, the landslide warning issued by the NBRO which was issued at 12.00 p.m. today (06) will remain in effect for the next 24 hours.

The warnings are in effect for residents of Udadumbara in the Kandy District, and Nildandhahinna and Walapane in the Nuwara Eliya District.

Meanwhile, landslide warnings advising residents to remain alert have been issued for three districts, while cautionary advisories have been issued for four other districts, the NBRO said.

Level 3 ‘Red’ landslide warning has been issued to following areas:

Kandy district: Udadumbara Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Nuwara Eliya district: Walapane, Nildandhahinna Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

Level 2 ‘Amber’ landslide warning has been issued to following areas:

Badulla district: Kandaketiya Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Matale district: Wilgamuwa Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Nuwara Eliya district: Hanguranketha, Mathurata Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

Level 1 ‘Yellow’ landslide warning has been issued to following areas:

Badulla district: Badulla, Haaliela, Passara, Lunugala, Welimada, Meegahakiula Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

Kandy district: Doluwa Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Matale district: Ambanganga Korale Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Monaragala district: Bibile Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas