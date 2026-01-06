Landslide evacuation warning issued to several areas in Central Province
January 6, 2026 01:31 pm
The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued a level 3 ‘Red’ landslide evacuation warning for three areas in two districts within the Central Province.
Accordingly, the landslide warning issued by the NBRO which was issued at 12.00 p.m. today (06) will remain in effect for the next 24 hours.
The warnings are in effect for residents of Udadumbara in the Kandy District, and Nildandhahinna and Walapane in the Nuwara Eliya District.
Meanwhile, landslide warnings advising residents to remain alert have been issued for three districts, while cautionary advisories have been issued for four other districts, the NBRO said.
Level 3 ‘Red’ landslide warning has been issued to following areas:
Kandy district: Udadumbara Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas
Nuwara Eliya district: Walapane, Nildandhahinna Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas
Level 2 ‘Amber’ landslide warning has been issued to following areas:
Badulla district: Kandaketiya Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas
Matale district: Wilgamuwa Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas
Nuwara Eliya district: Hanguranketha, Mathurata Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas
Level 1 ‘Yellow’ landslide warning has been issued to following areas:
Badulla district: Badulla, Haaliela, Passara, Lunugala, Welimada, Meegahakiula Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas
Kandy district: Doluwa Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas
Matale district: Ambanganga Korale Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas
Monaragala district: Bibile Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas