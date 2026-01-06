Nuwara Eliya temperature drops to 14°C, 173 mm rainfall recorded in Lahugala

The lowest temperature in Sri Lanka today (06) was recorded from the Nuwara Eliya Meteorological Station at 14.2 degrees Celsius, according to the Department of Meteorology.

This was recorded based on data reported by the regional data collection stations of the Department of Meteorology during the early morning hours today.

Additionally, it has been reported that the highest rainfall recorded yesterday (05) was 173.5 mm, from Lahugala, Ampara.

This information has been presented based on the rainfall recorded at monitoring stations of the Department of Meteorology during the 24-hour period from 8:30 a.m. yesterday to 8:30 a.m. today.

The minimum temperature values in degrees Celsius are shown on the map below.