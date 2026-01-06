Six fishermen arrested with over 850kg of shark meat

Six fishermen arrested with over 850kg of shark meat

January 6, 2026   01:47 pm

A total of six fishermen have been arrested along with over 850 kilograms of illegally harvested shark fish meat during a special search operation conducted today (6) by the Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

According to the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, the illegal catch was found concealed inside a multi-day fishing vessel during the inspection at the Wellamankara Fishery Harbour in Wennappuwa.

The arrested suspects, along with the seized shark fish meat and the fishing vessel, have been handed over to the Fisheries Inspector’s Office in Wellamankara for further investigations.

