Landslide disrupts traffic on Welimada Maspanna road following heavy rainfall

January 6, 2026   02:12 pm

A landslide has occurred in Bambarapana along the Welimada–Maspanna road due to continuous rainfall.

Vehicular movement along the road was disrupted as a result of the landslide, according to an Ada Derana correspondent.

The incident took place last evening (05), leading to the temporary suspension of bus services on the Welimada– Maspanna route.

At present, the Uva Paranagama Pradeshiya Sabha is engaged in clearing the debris at the affected location, and traffic has since been restored to normal.

Meanwhile, during the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 173.5 mm was recorded in Lahugala, Ampara.

