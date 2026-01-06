Private entity given five-year contract to supply vehicle number plates for DMT

January 6, 2026   02:42 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Transport, Highways, and Urban Development to award a contract to the M/s South Asian Technologies for the printing and supplying vehicle number plates for the Department of Motor Traffic for a period of five years.

The contract has been given based on the recommendations of the High-Level Standing Procurement Committee and the Procurement Appeal Board.

Bids were invited under the National Competitive Procurement Procedure for printing and supplying vehicle number plates for the Department of Motor Traffic and following the assessment of the four bids received, the Ministry of Transport, Highways, and Urban Development decided to award the relevant contract to the M/s South Asian Technologies.

