Cabinet greenlights 20262030 National Strategic Action Plan on human trafficking

Cabinet greenlights 20262030 National Strategic Action Plan on human trafficking

January 6, 2026   02:47 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to implement the National Strategic Action Plan to Combat Trafficking in Persons for the period 2026–2030.

Sri Lanka has signed and ratified the United Nations Convention against Organized Crime (UNTOC) and the Palermo Protocol to Prevent, Suppress, and Combat Trafficking in Persons, especially against Women and Children, which is a treaty for the enforcement of its provisions. 

Accordingly, the National Task Force on Trafficking in Persons was established in 2010 for the coordination of institutions that are interested and actively involved in the prevention of trafficking in persons. 

The task force has been operating in terms of the action plan prepared for a definite period, and the period of the final national strategic action plan for the period 2021-2025 has concluded on December 31, 2025. 

Therefore, having reviewed the progress of the action plan. The national strategic action plan for the period 2026-2030 has been prepared with the consensus and inputs of all relevant parties, consisting of four approaches: protection, litigation (complaints), and partnership.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by, the President, in his capacity as the Minister of Defense, to implement the aforementioned national strategic action plan.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)

Draft Bill to abolish Parliamentary pensions gazetted (English)

Draft Bill to abolish Parliamentary pensions gazetted (English)

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ex-Sathosa Transport Manager remanded; Police seek to arrest ex-Minister Johnston Fernando (English)

Ex-Sathosa Transport Manager remanded; Police seek to arrest ex-Minister Johnston Fernando (English)