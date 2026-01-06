The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to implement the National Strategic Action Plan to Combat Trafficking in Persons for the period 2026–2030.

Sri Lanka has signed and ratified the United Nations Convention against Organized Crime (UNTOC) and the Palermo Protocol to Prevent, Suppress, and Combat Trafficking in Persons, especially against Women and Children, which is a treaty for the enforcement of its provisions.

Accordingly, the National Task Force on Trafficking in Persons was established in 2010 for the coordination of institutions that are interested and actively involved in the prevention of trafficking in persons.

The task force has been operating in terms of the action plan prepared for a definite period, and the period of the final national strategic action plan for the period 2021-2025 has concluded on December 31, 2025.

Therefore, having reviewed the progress of the action plan. The national strategic action plan for the period 2026-2030 has been prepared with the consensus and inputs of all relevant parties, consisting of four approaches: protection, litigation (complaints), and partnership.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by, the President, in his capacity as the Minister of Defense, to implement the aforementioned national strategic action plan.