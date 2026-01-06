Govt. to use key diagnostic equipment services via PPP to enhance diagnosis of non-communicable diseases

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to take necessary steps to acquire services and equipment to diagnose non-communicable diseases, following the accepted procurement procedure under the suitable public-private partnership (PPP) subject to a performance based payment scheme.



The demand for obtaining higher-level services to diagnose diseases has been increasing within the public health system in Sri Lanka due to the growth of non-communicable diseases and comprehensive services at all levels of care.

However, when obtaining reports from key equipment such as CT scanners, MRI scanners, DSA, cardiac catheterization units, and automated hematology and biochemistry analyzers, it has been observed that such patients have encountered immense difficulties due to a lack of equal opportunities for them.

Accordingly, concerning the limited resources available for obtaining the respective reports in government hospitals, it has been observed that there have been delays in clinical management due to such patients having to be waited on long waiting lists.

Furthermore, taking into consideration the financial limitations existing for purchasing such equipment and the complex procurement procedures that must be followed for the purchase and maintenance of such equipment, the need to resort to alternative methods for obtaining such reports has been identified.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Health and Mass Media to take necessary steps to acquire such services and equipment to diagnose relevant diseases, following the prescribed procurement procedure under the suitable public-private partnership subject to a performance based payment scheme.