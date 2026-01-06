Cabinet approves proposal to expand dialysis services under PPP model

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to expand dialysis services at government hospitals through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mechanism, in view of the growing demand for renal care services across the country.

Although dialysis facilities are currently available in around 80 government hospitals, it has been observed that existing resources are insufficient to meet the increasing clinical demand. As a result, kidney patients continue to face significant difficulties in accessing timely and adequate treatment, highlighting the urgent need to expand dialysis services.

Based on the experience obtained through the scheme already implemented at the Kandy National Hospital, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media has planned to identify an appropriate model for the dialysis in the identified government hospitals under the Public-Private Partnership Scheme.

It is expected that the dialysis machines, reverse osmosis systems, necessary consumables, operation, and maintenance will be completely financed and managed by the private partner, and the government will provide infrastructure while maintaining full clinical supervision.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Health and Mass Media to take necessary steps to implement the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mechanism to expand dialysis services at government hospitals.