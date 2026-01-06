Govt to strengthen Thriposha programme through high-quality maize-based food system

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to proceed with the implementation of a project aimed at building a resilient, high-quality maize-based food system to enhance the Thriposha programme in Sri Lanka.

The World Food Programme (WFP), as part of its national nutrition interventions, is supporting the enhancement of the Thriposha programme and has prepared a project proposal titled “Building a Resilient High Quality Maize-Based Food System for an Improved Thriposha Program in Sri Lanka: Let’s Sow, Let’s Grow.”

The objective of the proposed project is to improve the quality of maize used for Thriposha production and to strengthen the overall Thriposha supply chain.

The proposed initiative is expected to benefit around 7,500 small- and medium-scale maize farmers in the Anuradhapura, Monaragala and Badulla districts. The entire project will be funded by the Korean International Cooperation Agency, which will provide a grant of USD 10 million for its implementation.

It is expected that the project will be implemented during the period from 2025 to 2029.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Rural Development, Social Security, and Community Empowerment to sign the relevant discussion notes and Terms of Reference required for the implementation of the project.