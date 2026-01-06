Govt to strengthen Thriposha programme through high-quality maize-based food system

Govt to strengthen Thriposha programme through high-quality maize-based food system

January 6, 2026   04:08 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to proceed with the implementation of a project aimed at building a resilient, high-quality maize-based food system to enhance the Thriposha programme in Sri Lanka.

The World Food Programme (WFP), as part of its national nutrition interventions, is supporting the enhancement of the Thriposha programme and has prepared a project proposal titled “Building a Resilient High Quality Maize-Based Food System for an Improved Thriposha Program in Sri Lanka: Let’s Sow, Let’s Grow.” 

The objective of the proposed project is to improve the quality of maize used for Thriposha production and to strengthen the overall Thriposha supply chain.

The proposed initiative is expected to benefit around 7,500 small- and medium-scale maize farmers in the Anuradhapura, Monaragala and Badulla districts. The entire project will be funded by the Korean International Cooperation Agency, which will provide a grant of USD 10 million for its implementation.

It is expected that the project will be implemented during the period from 2025 to 2029.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Rural Development, Social Security, and Community Empowerment to sign the relevant discussion notes and Terms of Reference required for the implementation of the project.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)

Draft Bill to abolish Parliamentary pensions gazetted (English)

Draft Bill to abolish Parliamentary pensions gazetted (English)

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ex-Sathosa Transport Manager remanded; Police seek to arrest ex-Minister Johnston Fernando (English)

Ex-Sathosa Transport Manager remanded; Police seek to arrest ex-Minister Johnston Fernando (English)