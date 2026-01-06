Low-pressure area set to intensify into depression during the next 24 hours

The low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, to the southeast of Sri Lanka is likely to intensify into a depression during the next 24 hours, the Department of Meteorology has warned.

The system is expected to move towards the east coast of the island in the next few hours, the Met. Department added.

Accordingly, showery conditions over the island, particularly in the Northern, Northcentral, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces are expected to increase from Thursday (08).

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers have been predicted at times in the Uva province and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Polonnaruwa, Batticaloa and Ampara districts.

Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in these areas, the Met. Department added.

Strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western and Eastern provinces and in the Hambantota, Gampaha, Colombo and Monaragala districts.

Accordingly, the general public has been advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy rain, strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.