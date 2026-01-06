Low-pressure area set to intensify into depression during the next 24 hours

Low-pressure area set to intensify into depression during the next 24 hours

January 6, 2026   04:15 pm

The low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, to the southeast of Sri Lanka is likely to intensify into a depression during the next 24 hours, the Department of Meteorology has warned.

The system is expected to move towards the east coast of the island in the next few hours, the Met. Department added.

Accordingly, showery conditions over the island, particularly in the Northern, Northcentral, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces are expected to increase from Thursday (08).

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers have been predicted at times in the Uva province and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Polonnaruwa, Batticaloa and Ampara districts.

Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in these areas, the Met. Department added.

Strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western and Eastern provinces and in the Hambantota, Gampaha, Colombo and Monaragala districts.

Accordingly, the general public has been advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy rain, strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)

Draft Bill to abolish Parliamentary pensions gazetted (English)

Draft Bill to abolish Parliamentary pensions gazetted (English)

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ex-Sathosa Transport Manager remanded; Police seek to arrest ex-Minister Johnston Fernando (English)

Ex-Sathosa Transport Manager remanded; Police seek to arrest ex-Minister Johnston Fernando (English)