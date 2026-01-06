Deadline to submit applications to serve as O/L exam examiners ends on Thursday

Deadline to submit applications to serve as O/L exam examiners ends on Thursday

January 6, 2026   05:55 pm

The deadline to submit applications to serve as examiners of answer scripts for the General Certificate of Education (Ordinary Level) Examination 2025 (2026) will conclude on Thursday (08), the Department of Examinations has announced.

The Department further noted that eligible applicants for evaluating examination answer scripts can submit applications online through the website: https://onlineexams.gov.lk/eic

Applications for the G.C.E. (O/L) 2025 (2026) answer script evaluators was accepted from December 25, 2025.

The G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination will be held from February 17 to February 26, 2026.

