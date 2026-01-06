Chairman of NPP-held Balangoda Urban Council resigns

K.G. Premadasa, the Chairman of the Balangoda Urban Council representing the National People’s Power, has resigned from his position.

The resignation was announced during the monthly council meeting today (06).

The Balangoda Urban Council meeting got underway this morning under the chairman’s leadership, and proceeded with the council agenda.

During the final stage of the meeting, the chairman made a statement in which he declared his resignation from the post of chairman due to personal reasons.

Although the council members requested him not to resign, he informed them that he would proceed with his resignation.