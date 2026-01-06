Resolution to appoint Select Committee to choose suitable electoral system to conduct PC elections presented to Parliament
January 6, 2026 06:23 pm
The resolution to appoint a Select Committee of Parliament to look into and report to Parliament on the matter of selecting the electoral system under which the Provincial Council Elections should be held and submit its proposals and recommendations has been presented in Parliament.
The resolution was presented by the Chief Government Whip Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.