Makes world less safe: UN slams US intervention in Venezuela

January 6, 2026   07:16 pm

The world community must make clear that US intervention in Venezuela is a violation of international law that makes the world less safe, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday.

US forces ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in a surprise operation at the weekend. He faces four criminal charges in the US, including narco-terrorism, and Maduro’s vice president has been sworn in as interim president.

“It is clear that the operation undermined a fundamental principle of international law, that states must not threaten or use force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state,” said the Office.

“The international community needs to come together with one voice to insist on that,” chief spokesperson for the Office, Ravina Shamdasani, told reporters.

Far from being a victory for human rights, the military intervention damages the architecture of international security and makes every country less safe, she said.

“It sends a signal that the powerful can do whatever they like,” she added.

The future of Venezuela must be determined by its people alone, she said, adding instability and further militarization would only make the human rights situation there worse.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

