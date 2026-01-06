Defence Ministry holds legal awareness programme on Proceeds of Crime Act

A special awareness programme on the Proceeds of Crime Act, No. 5 of 2025, was conducted today (06) at the Ministry of Defence, aimed at educating the security and legal leadership on the complexities of illicit wealth recovery.

The session, held under the guidance of the Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), focused on critical statutory obligations relating to the disclosure of information and the consequences of failure to disclose, which supports the national effort to dismantle organised financial crime, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The keynote lecture was delivered by Additional Solicitor General Air Commodore Sudarshana De Silva, PC, who also serves as the Judge Advocate of the Sri Lanka Air Force. Addressing Tri-Forces senior officers, legal professionals, and senior civil officials, Air Commodore De Silva provided an in-depth analysis of the new legislation, which has been in force since June 01, 2025.

During the discourse, he highlighted the stringent legal requirements concerning disclosure. Air Commodore Sudarshana De Silva explained that any individual or official who possesses knowledge of suspected proceeds of crime is legally mandated to report such information to the relevant authorities. He further emphasised that “willful blindness” or failure to disclose such information constitutes a serious offence under the Act and may result in severe legal penalties.

The programme underscored the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring that senior leadership across the Tri-Forces and the civil administration are fully conversant with the latest legal frameworks. By fostering high-level legal literacy, the Ministry of Defence aims to promote transparency and strengthen efforts to identify and neutralise illicit financial networks. The event concluded with an interactive session during which officers discussed the practical application of the Act in upholding the highest standards of integrity and discipline within the country’s security apparatus, the Defence Ministry added.

The Additional Secretary (Administration), senior Tri-Forces officers, legal professionals, and senior officials from the civil and legal services were present on the occasion.