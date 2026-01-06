Citizens should fulfill their responsibilities to eradicate the drug menace from Sri Lanka: President

Just as the country’s physical development is important, the wellbeing and stability of society are equally vital, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has emphasized.

President Dissanayake noted that all citizens must fulfill their responsibilities to eradicate the drug menace from Sri Lanka as it has escalated into a national disaster and our future generation must be safeguarded from this calamity, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

The President made these remarks while participating in the third meeting of the “A Nation United” National Steering Council, established to eliminate the drug menace from the country. The meeting was held this morning (06) at the Presidential Secretariat with the participation of the Most Venerable members of the Maha Sangha of the three chapters as well as other religious leaders.

With the objective of uprooting the widespread drug problem in the country through a multi-pronged approach, disrupting drug supply islandwide, expanding raids, rehabilitating those addicted to drugs, implementing prevention programmes aimed at curbing drug use and empowering communities against drugs, the national operation “Quit - A Nation United” is being implemented under the theme “A Drug-Free Nation – A Happier Tomorrow.”

This initiative is being carried out as a united national front comprising the Government, security forces, civil organisations and all citizens, with the aim of creating massive social pressure against drug traffickers and distributors, while rehabilitating users of narcotic drugs, the PMD noted.

At the meeting, extensive discussion took place on the progress of ongoing raids, arrests and rehabilitation processes relating to drugs. The President expressed his appreciation to all institutions, officers and members of the public dedicated to this cause.

It was revealed that during the period from January 01, 2025 to January 05, 2026, the following quantities of drugs had been seized:

• Heroin: 1,821.174 kg

• Crystal meth (“Ice”): 3,865.710 kg

• Cannabis: 17,189.377 kg

• Cocaine: 38.958 kg

• Narcotic tablets and capsules: 4,049,569

In line with decisions taken at the previous meeting, attention was also drawn to the progress of drafting new laws to ensure the speedy destruction of seized drug stocks and the President instructed the relevant authorities to expedite this process. The progress in destroying the drugs currently in custody was also discussed, the PMD said.

The need to identify the social background of persons addicted to drugs and to conduct a survey to collect relevant data was also taken up for discussion.

Deliberations were further held on establishing a strong mechanism involving educational institutions, government bodies, voluntary organisations and cultural organisations to expand the implementation of this national programme.

In addition, the meeting discussed conducting public awareness programmes with the involvement of religious leaders, making use of the close link between villages and places of worship, the PMD added further.

The Maha Sangha led by the Most Venerable Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thera (Anunayake of the Malwathu Chapter), the Most Venerable Narampanawa Ananda Thera (Anunayake of the Asgiriya Chapter), the Most Venerable Waleboda Gunasiri Thera (Anunayake of the Ramanna Maha Nikaya) and the Most Venerable Kuppiyawatte Bodhananda Thera, as well as religious dignitaries including Fr Nishantha Fernando, Sri Velu Suresh Sharma Kurukkal, Muthusamy Alagesan Kurukkal and Maulavi Ash-Sheikh M. Arkam Nooramith, participated in the meeting.

Also present were the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, Secretary to the President, Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Mr. Roshan Gamage, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), among several others.