Maha Bodhi Society of India donates Rs. 10 million to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund

The Maha Bodhi Society of India has made a financial contribution of Rs. 10 million to the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund, the President’s Media Division stated.

The ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund was established to restore livelihoods and rebuild the country following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The relevant cheque was formally handed over at the Presidential Secretariat to Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, by the local representatives of the Maha Bodhi Society of India Sudhammika Hewavitarne the Chairman of the Anagarika Dharmapala Trust and Amita Wijesekara.