Authorities prepare for possible severe weather as low-pressure area strengthens

January 6, 2026   10:06 pm

All necessary preparations have been made to face any possible disaster situations that may arise in the future, according to the Director of the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) Pradeep Kodippili.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology states that a low-pressure area currently located in the southeastern Bay of Bengal may intensify into a depression within the next 24 hours.

The department further notes that the system is expected to move westwards and approach the eastern coast of the island.

As a result, rainfall is likely to increase from Thursday (08) in the Northern, North Central, Eastern, Uva, and Central Provinces, the Department warns.

The Department of Meteorology also indicates that heavy rainfall exceeding 50 mm may occur in parts of the Uva Province and in the Batticaloa, Ampara, Polonnaruwa and Matale districts.

Additionally, strong winds of up to around 50 km/h may occur at times in the eastern slopes of the central hills, as well as in the Northern, North Central, North Western, and Eastern Provinces and in the Hambantota, Gampaha, Colombo and Monaragala districts.

Meanwhile, the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued red landslide warnings for several areas in the Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.

Furthermore, landslide early warnings have also been issued for the Badulla, Matale, and Monaragala districts.

