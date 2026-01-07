Low-pressure area likely to intensify into depression during next 12 hours

Low-pressure area likely to intensify into depression during next 12 hours

January 7, 2026   05:37 am

The low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, to the southeast of the Sri Lanka is likely intensify into a depression during next 12 hours. This system is expected to move west-northwestwards, towards the east coast of the island.

Hence, showery condition over the island, particularly in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces is expected to enhance from January 8th.

Showers will occur at times in Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara, Polonnaruwa, Matale and Hambantota districts. Fairly Heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in these areas.  Several spells of showers will occur in Northern province and in Anuradhapura and Trincomalee districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere in the Island after 1.00 p.m.

Strong winds about 50 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern,  North-central,  North-western  and  Eastern  provinces  and in  Hambantota,  Gampaha Colombo and Monaragala districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Education reforms saga continues; Chief Prelates briefed on detrimental features (English)

Education reforms saga continues; Chief Prelates briefed on detrimental features (English)

Education reforms saga continues; Chief Prelates briefed on detrimental features (English)

Will continue to extend support to places of worship -Leader of Sarvajana Balaya Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Will continue to extend support to places of worship -Leader of Sarvajana Balaya Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Diesel price increased; No change in bus and schools transport service charges (English)

Diesel price increased; No change in bus and schools transport service charges (English)

Cabinet grants approval to procure crude oil stocks from Singapore for four months (English)

Cabinet grants approval to procure crude oil stocks from Singapore for four months (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)