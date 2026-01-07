Low-pressure area likely to intensify into depression during next 12 hours

The low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, to the southeast of the Sri Lanka is likely intensify into a depression during next 12 hours. This system is expected to move west-northwestwards, towards the east coast of the island.

Hence, showery condition over the island, particularly in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces is expected to enhance from January 8th.

Showers will occur at times in Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara, Polonnaruwa, Matale and Hambantota districts. Fairly Heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in these areas. Several spells of showers will occur in Northern province and in Anuradhapura and Trincomalee districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere in the Island after 1.00 p.m.

Strong winds about 50 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota, Gampaha Colombo and Monaragala districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.