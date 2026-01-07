Man linked to Kohuwala shooting arrested in Badowita

Man linked to Kohuwala shooting arrested in Badowita

January 7, 2026   06:19 am

An individual linked to a recent shooting incident in which a girl sustained injuries in Bodhiyawatta, Kohuwala has been arrested.

Unidentified individuals who arrived on a motorcycle opened fire in front of a house in the Bodhiyawatta area of Kohuwala on December 30, injuring a 16-year-old girl, police stated.

Accordingly, a suspect who had provided assistance to the perpetrators by supplying the motorcycle used to commit the crime was arrested from Badowita.

The suspect was arrested by officers of the Mount Lavinia Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau.

The arrested suspect is a 32-year-old resident of Dehiwala.

At the time of arrest, police also took into custody 15 grams of crystal methamphetamine (Ice) found in his possession.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Mount Lavinia Police.

