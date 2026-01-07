Special traffic plan around Kelaniya Temple for annual perahera

Police have announced a special traffic plan in view of the annual Duruthu Perahera of the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya.

Accordingly, the procession will commence from the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya today (07) and proceed via the Kelani Siri Roundabout, Peliyagoda Road, past Pilapitiya Cemetery, along Gonagampola Road near the Bodhirukkarama Viharaya, enter Waragoda Road, pass through Nungamugoda junction, Galborella, Valankade junction, and then proceed along Vihara Mawatha to join Biyagama Road, finally concluding via the Navaloka entrance.

Therefore, during the time the procession is in progress—from 3.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. today—police have requested the general public to use the following alternative routes.

Alternative Routes