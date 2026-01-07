Special traffic plan around Kelaniya Temple for annual perahera
January 7, 2026 07:22 am
Police have announced a special traffic plan in view of the annual Duruthu Perahera of the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya.
Accordingly, the procession will commence from the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya today (07) and proceed via the Kelani Siri Roundabout, Peliyagoda Road, past Pilapitiya Cemetery, along Gonagampola Road near the Bodhirukkarama Viharaya, enter Waragoda Road, pass through Nungamugoda junction, Galborella, Valankade junction, and then proceed along Vihara Mawatha to join Biyagama Road, finally concluding via the Navaloka entrance.
Therefore, during the time the procession is in progress—from 3.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. today—police have requested the general public to use the following alternative routes.
Alternative Routes
- All vehicles traveling from Battaramulla towards Biyagama may turn right at the Kelanimulla traffic lights and proceed via Ambatale Road through Kaduwela towards Biyagama.
- All vehicles traveling from Battaramulla towards Peliyagoda may turn left at the Kelanimulla traffic lights and proceed via Thotalanga Road towards Peliyagoda.
- All vehicles traveling from Biyagama towards Peliyagoda may turn right at the Pattivila Junction and proceed via Sapugaskanda and Kiribathgoda.
- All vehicles traveling from Biyagama towards Battaramulla may turn left at the Bandarawatta Junction and proceed via Kaduwela–Ambatale Road.
- All vehicles traveling from Peliyagoda towards Biyagama may proceed via Kiribathgoda and Sapugaskanda.
- All vehicles traveling from Peliyagoda towards Battaramulla may proceed via the Kelanimulla traffic lights along Thotalanga Road towards Battaramulla.
- All vehicles traveling from Waragoda towards Biyagama may proceed via the Old Kandy Road, Tire Junction, Kiribathgoda, and Sapugaskanda.
- All vehicles entering Biyagama from the Old Kandy Road may proceed via Kiribathgoda and Sapugaskanda along the Pattivila Road.