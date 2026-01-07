Four arrested in Jaffna for illegal possession and sale of prescription drugs

Four arrested in Jaffna for illegal possession and sale of prescription drugs

January 7, 2026   07:54 am

A total of four individuals have been arrested in Jaffna along with a stock of prescription drugs that were being illegally sold.

The raid was carried out by the Sri Lanka Navy in coordination with the Jaffna Police Special Task Force at the Jaffna Central Bus Stand and in the Nayanmarkattu area of Kayts Island.

During the operation, four suspects and a motorcycle were taken into custody along with a stock of 860 prescription drugs that were being illegally sold.

According to the Navy, the arrested suspects—aged between 22 and 29—are residents of Ottamadam, Sankani, Nallur and Koiyathodimum in Jaffna.

The suspects, the stock of drugs and the motorcycle have been handed over to the Jaffna Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Education reforms saga continues; Chief Prelates briefed on detrimental features (English)

Education reforms saga continues; Chief Prelates briefed on detrimental features (English)

Education reforms saga continues; Chief Prelates briefed on detrimental features (English)

Will continue to extend support to places of worship -Leader of Sarvajana Balaya Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Will continue to extend support to places of worship -Leader of Sarvajana Balaya Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Diesel price increased; No change in bus and schools transport service charges (English)

Diesel price increased; No change in bus and schools transport service charges (English)

Cabinet grants approval to procure crude oil stocks from Singapore for four months (English)

Cabinet grants approval to procure crude oil stocks from Singapore for four months (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)