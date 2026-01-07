Four arrested in Jaffna for illegal possession and sale of prescription drugs

A total of four individuals have been arrested in Jaffna along with a stock of prescription drugs that were being illegally sold.

The raid was carried out by the Sri Lanka Navy in coordination with the Jaffna Police Special Task Force at the Jaffna Central Bus Stand and in the Nayanmarkattu area of Kayts Island.

During the operation, four suspects and a motorcycle were taken into custody along with a stock of 860 prescription drugs that were being illegally sold.

According to the Navy, the arrested suspects—aged between 22 and 29—are residents of Ottamadam, Sankani, Nallur and Koiyathodimum in Jaffna.

The suspects, the stock of drugs and the motorcycle have been handed over to the Jaffna Police Station for further legal proceedings.