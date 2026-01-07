Electricity consumers to foot the bill for street lights?

Electricity consumers to foot the bill for street lights?

January 7, 2026   08:33 am

The proposed new electricity policy includes a proposal to recover the cost of street lighting in a given area from the electricity bills of area residents, the Electricity Consumers’ Association has claimed.

Secretary of the union Sanjeewa Dhammika stated that it has been stipulated that this charge should not exceed 2.2 percent of the consumer’s electricity bill.

“They are planning to calculate the wattage of the bulbs used in a particular area and distribute that cost among the residents of that area by adding it to their electricity bills. It has also been stated that the added charge should not exceed 2.2% of the value of one’s electricity bill,” Sanjeewa Dhammika said.

He further noted that the proposal also suggests removing the authority currently held by local government bodies to manage street lighting and transferring it to another institution.

“As we know, the maintenance of public street lamps and public lighting is currently handled by Pradeshiya Sabhas, Urban Councils, and Municipal Councils.

However, this proposal suggests removing that authority from local authorities and establishing a separate institution for this purpose,” the Secretary of the Electricity Consumers’ Association, Sanjeewa Dhammika added.

