Low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal currently about 700km from Batticaloa

January 7, 2026   09:19 am

The low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is currently situated about 700 km southeast of Batticaloa and is expected to approach Sri Lanka’s eastern coast by tomorrow (08), the Department of Meteorology has warned.

The system may intensify into a depression within the next few hours, bringing increased rainfall and strong winds across the country, the Director of the Weather Forecasting Division of the Department of Meteorology, Merril Mendis noted.

Accordingly, due to the system, showers have been predicted in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva, and Central provinces. Meanwhile, the general public has been advised to closely monitor weather forecasts over the coming days.

Furthermore, fishing and naval activities have been banned in the sea areas from Kankesanthurai to Trincomalee and from Batticaloa to Hambantota until further notice.

