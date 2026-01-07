Powerful magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes near Baculin, Philippines, USGS says

Powerful magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes near Baculin, Philippines, USGS says

January 7, 2026   09:20 am

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck 68 km (42 miles) east of Baculin in the Philippines, at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Philippine seismology agency Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks were expected from the offshore tremor.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the earthquake.

“It was not that strong, but people rushed outside,” said Joey Monato, the local police chief of the southern town of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur province.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Education reforms saga continues; Chief Prelates briefed on detrimental features (English)

Education reforms saga continues; Chief Prelates briefed on detrimental features (English)

Education reforms saga continues; Chief Prelates briefed on detrimental features (English)

Will continue to extend support to places of worship -Leader of Sarvajana Balaya Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Will continue to extend support to places of worship -Leader of Sarvajana Balaya Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Diesel price increased; No change in bus and schools transport service charges (English)

Diesel price increased; No change in bus and schools transport service charges (English)

Cabinet grants approval to procure crude oil stocks from Singapore for four months (English)

Cabinet grants approval to procure crude oil stocks from Singapore for four months (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)