US Ambassador Julie Chung to depart Sri Lanka after four-year tenure

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung will depart Colombo on January 16 after almost four years of dedicated service, marking the conclusion of her tenure as the United States’ top diplomat in the country, according to the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka.

Ambassador Julie Chung commenced her tenure in Colombo in February 2022.

“I have loved every moment of my time in Sri Lanka,” said Ambassador Chung. “From day one, my focus has been to advance America’s interests—strengthening our security partnerships, expanding trade and investment, and promoting education and democratic values that make both our nations stronger. Together, we’ve built a relationship that delivers results for the American people and supports a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific.”

Ambassador Chung’s tenure was marked by several milestones, including the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and Sri Lanka in 2023, the return of U.S. Peace Corps volunteers in 2024, and the 80th anniversary of the Fulbright Program. She also oversaw the Embassy’s move to its new LEED Gold–certified facility in October 2022, a landmark that reflects America’s commitment to a sustainable, secure, and enduring presence in Sri Lanka and underscores the U.S. focus on building a modern partnership for the future of the Indo-Pacific.

Under Ambassador Chung’s leadership, the U.S. Embassy also advanced significant initiatives to support Sri Lanka’s economic recovery, the statement issued by the Embassy noted. These included U.S. support for the IMF Extended Fund Facility and multiple U.S. Department of Agriculture packages to strengthen food security, and most recently in December 2025, U.S. assistance in response to Cyclone Ditwah, providing timely humanitarian support to affected communities, the statement said.

Since 2022, the Ambassador led engagement with Sri Lankan partners in support of freedom, prosperity, and security across the Indo-Pacific. During her tenure, the Embassy deepened U.S. security cooperation through regional security and disaster response exercises such as CARAT, ATLAS ANGEL, and Pacific Angel, alongside an MOU between the Montana National Guard and Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defense. She also oversaw the transfer of critical maritime security assets, including a Beechcraft King Air aircraft and two former U.S. Coast Guard vessels, bolstering Sri Lanka’s ability to protect its vast maritime domain. Through these efforts, the Ambassador advanced U.S. cooperation with Sri Lanka on regional maritime security reaffirming the U.S. commitment to a partnership rooted in mutual respect, shared values, and Indo-Pacific stability.

Under Ambassador Chung, youth and education programs flourished. The Peace Corps officially resumed its activities in 2024, and American cultural and educational outreach grew through new facilities such as the American Corner in Batticaloa and an English Language Lab in Trincomalee. Programs like the Embassy’s Youth Forum, the Young South Asian Leadership Initiative (YSALI), and the English Access program continue to empower the next generation of Sri Lankan leaders.

Ambassador Chung also elevated cultural heritage as a component of U.S. engagement in the Indo-Pacific, supporting conservation of the historic Godawaya shipwreck near Hambantota through the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation. These efforts reflected U.S. leadership in preserving shared history while reinforcing the U.S.–Sri Lanka strategic partnership and underscoring the importance of Indo-Pacific security, it added.

The United States remains committed to its partnership with Sri Lanka and will continue to work closely with the government and people of Sri Lanka to build on the strong foundation established during Ambassador Chung’s nearly four-year tenure. Deputy Chief of Mission Jayne Howell will serve as Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., until the arrival of a new U.S. Ambassador.