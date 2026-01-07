Fishermen advised not to venture into sea areas from Kankesanthurai to Hambantota via Trincomalee

January 7, 2026   09:50 am

Naval and fishing communities have been warned not to venture to the deep and shallow sea areas extending from Kankesanthurai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Pottuvil until further notice.

The advisory issued by the Department of Meteorology noted that the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, to the southeast of Sri Lanka is likely to intensify into a depression during the next 12 hours.

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards, towards the east coast of the island.

Meanwhile, during the next few days, heavy thundershowers are expected in the sea areas across Sri Lanka.

Wind speeds may increase at times up to 60–70 kmph, and sea conditions are likely to become rough in these areas, the Met Department added.

