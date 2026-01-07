NIE approves removal of questionable lesson from Grade 6 English module: PM Harini

The National Institute of Education (NIE) has approved the removal of the questionable lesson from the Grade 6 English module which created huge controversy after it was confirmed that the material contained a reference to an inappropriate website, the Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has confirmed.

The Prime Minister noted that the Academic Advisory Board of the NIE granted approval yesterday to remove the entire lesson containing the reference to an inappropriate website.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya made this revelation in response to a question raised by Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa in Parliament this morning (07).