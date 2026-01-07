Indian Army Chief arrives in Sri Lanka

The Chief of the Army Staff of India, General Upendra Dwivedi, arrived in Sri Lanka a short while ago on a two-day official visit, the Indian Ministry of Defence announced.

During his two-day visit, Gen Dwivedi will engage with senior military and civil leadership, including the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, the Deputy Minister of Defence, and the Defence Secretary, and hold detailed discussions on matters of mutual interest, including training cooperation, capacity building and regional security.

During the visit, the COAS of India is scheduled to address officers at the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) and interact with officers and trainees at the Army War College, Buttala, reflecting India’s strong commitment to defence education and professional military exchanges with Sri Lanka.

General Dwivedi will also pay homage at the IPKF War Memorial, honouring the supreme sacrifice of Indian soldiers.

The visit of the Army Chief to Sri Lanka reaffirms India’s commitment to strengthening defence cooperation, fostering mutual trust and enhancing interoperability with friendly nations in the Indian Ocean Region, the Indian Defence Ministry added.