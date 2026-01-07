Landslide evacuation warnings issued for three DS areas extended

Landslide evacuation warnings issued for three DS areas extended

January 7, 2026   11:22 am

The Level 3 (Red) landslide evacuation warnings issued for three Divisional Secretariat divisions in two districts have been extended by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO). 

According to Senior Geologist Dr. Wasantha Senadeera, signs of potential landslides have been observed in several of the affected areas. 

He emphasized that residents living in proximity to steep slopes, valleys, man-made embankments, and roadways located within high-risk zones should remain extremely vigilant and closely monitor landslide warnings.

Dr. Senadeera further urged the public to strictly comply with all directives issued by the NBRO and to evacuate high-risk areas immediately in order to ensure their safety.

In addition to the Red alerts, the NBRO has issued Level 2 (Amber) attention warnings for selected Divisional Secretariat divisions in three districts, while Level 1 (Yellow) vigilance warnings remain in effect for several areas across four districts.

The affected areas are categorized as follows:

Level 3: Evacuation Warning (Red)
Kandy District:
Udadumbara
Nuwara Eliya District:
Nildandhahinna
Walapane

Level 2: Attention Warning (Amber)
Badulla District:
Kandaketiya
Matale District:
Wilgamuwa
Nuwara Eliya District:
Hanguranketha
Mathurata

Level 1: Vigilance Warning (Yellow)
Badulla District:
Badulla
Hali-Ela
Passara
Lunugala
Welimada
Meegahakivula
Kandy District:
Doluwa
Matale District:
Ambanganga Korale
Monaragala District:
Bible

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Education reforms saga continues; Chief Prelates briefed on detrimental features (English)

Education reforms saga continues; Chief Prelates briefed on detrimental features (English)

Education reforms saga continues; Chief Prelates briefed on detrimental features (English)

Will continue to extend support to places of worship -Leader of Sarvajana Balaya Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Will continue to extend support to places of worship -Leader of Sarvajana Balaya Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Diesel price increased; No change in bus and schools transport service charges (English)

Diesel price increased; No change in bus and schools transport service charges (English)

Cabinet grants approval to procure crude oil stocks from Singapore for four months (English)

Cabinet grants approval to procure crude oil stocks from Singapore for four months (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)