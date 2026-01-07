Landslide evacuation warnings issued for three DS areas extended
January 7, 2026 11:22 am
The Level 3 (Red) landslide evacuation warnings issued for three Divisional Secretariat divisions in two districts have been extended by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO).
According to Senior Geologist Dr. Wasantha Senadeera, signs of potential landslides have been observed in several of the affected areas.
He emphasized that residents living in proximity to steep slopes, valleys, man-made embankments, and roadways located within high-risk zones should remain extremely vigilant and closely monitor landslide warnings.
Dr. Senadeera further urged the public to strictly comply with all directives issued by the NBRO and to evacuate high-risk areas immediately in order to ensure their safety.
In addition to the Red alerts, the NBRO has issued Level 2 (Amber) attention warnings for selected Divisional Secretariat divisions in three districts, while Level 1 (Yellow) vigilance warnings remain in effect for several areas across four districts.
The affected areas are categorized as follows:
Level 3: Evacuation Warning (Red)
Kandy District:
Udadumbara
Nuwara Eliya District:
Nildandhahinna
Walapane
Level 2: Attention Warning (Amber)
Badulla District:
Kandaketiya
Matale District:
Wilgamuwa
Nuwara Eliya District:
Hanguranketha
Mathurata
Level 1: Vigilance Warning (Yellow)
Badulla District:
Badulla
Hali-Ela
Passara
Lunugala
Welimada
Meegahakivula
Kandy District:
Doluwa
Matale District:
Ambanganga Korale
Monaragala District:
