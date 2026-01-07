Landslide evacuation warnings issued for three DS areas extended

The Level 3 (Red) landslide evacuation warnings issued for three Divisional Secretariat divisions in two districts have been extended by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO).

According to Senior Geologist Dr. Wasantha Senadeera, signs of potential landslides have been observed in several of the affected areas.

He emphasized that residents living in proximity to steep slopes, valleys, man-made embankments, and roadways located within high-risk zones should remain extremely vigilant and closely monitor landslide warnings.

Dr. Senadeera further urged the public to strictly comply with all directives issued by the NBRO and to evacuate high-risk areas immediately in order to ensure their safety.

In addition to the Red alerts, the NBRO has issued Level 2 (Amber) attention warnings for selected Divisional Secretariat divisions in three districts, while Level 1 (Yellow) vigilance warnings remain in effect for several areas across four districts.

The affected areas are categorized as follows:

Level 3: Evacuation Warning (Red)

Kandy District:

Udadumbara

Nuwara Eliya District:

Nildandhahinna

Walapane

Level 2: Attention Warning (Amber)

Badulla District:

Kandaketiya

Matale District:

Wilgamuwa

Nuwara Eliya District:

Hanguranketha

Mathurata

Level 1: Vigilance Warning (Yellow)

Badulla District:

Badulla

Hali-Ela

Passara

Lunugala

Welimada

Meegahakivula

Kandy District:

Doluwa

Matale District:

Ambanganga Korale

Monaragala District:

Bible