Opposition MPs begin signing no-confidence motion against Education Minister

Opposition members of Parliament have commenced signing a no-confidence motion against Minister of Education Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

A discussion in this regard commenced this morning under the auspices of Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa at the opposition leader’s office in Parliament.

According to members of the opposition, the no-confidence motion is being planned due to several shortcomings in the current government’s education reforms, including content deemed unsuitable for children, numerous errors in subject matter and the failure to address these issues in a proper and systematic manner.