Vehicular movement on Somawathiya Road suspended due to overflow of Mahaweli River

January 7, 2026   12:23 pm

Vehicular movement along the Somawathiya–Sungavila Road has been suspended with effect from 8:30 a.m. today (07), following severe flooding caused by the overflow of the Mahaweli River, according to the Pulasthipura Police.

The flooding has resulted from heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the Mahaweli River. 

Accordingly, the main access road leading to the historic Somawathiya Chaitya has been submerged to a depth of about two feet in Diggala, making the route impassable.

Reports further state that last evening (06), a group of devotees who had visited the Somawathi Rajamaha Viharaya to perform religious observances were stranded due to the sudden rise in floodwaters. 

In response to the situation, resident monks of the Somawathiya Chaitya provided assistance by using a tractor belonging to the temple to safely transport the devotees through the flooded section of the road.

