Seaplane plunges into Gregory Lake in Nuwara Eliya

A seaplane that was preparing to land plunged into Gregory Lake in Nuwara Eliya at around 12:30 p.m. today (07).

According to an Ada Derana correspondent, the two pilots on board were injured in the crash and were admitted to the Nuwara Eliya District Hospital.

Police stated that the aircraft met with the accident while it had arrived to transport a group of tourists visiting Nuwara Eliya.

The two pilots were rescued from the reservoir by individuals engaged in boat rides on the lake.