Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder: Two remanded for allegedly assisting Ishara Sewwandi

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the remand of Nanda Kumar Thakshee and another individual until January 9, following their arrest for allegedly aiding, abetting, and providing shelter to Ishara Sewwandi, the primary suspect in the murder of underworld figure ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’.

The two suspects, previously held under 90-day detention orders, were produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama today by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), said Ada Derana reporter.

After considering the facts presented, the Magistrate directed that the suspects remain in remand custody until the next hearing scheduled for January 9.