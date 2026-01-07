Youth arrested at BIA with Kush cannabis valued at Rs. 70 mn

An individual who arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) with a consignment of the ‘Kush cannabis’ valued at approximately Rs. 70 million has been arrested.

The suspect was taken into custody this morning (07) by officers of the Sri Lanka Customs while attempting to exit the airport through the “Green Channel” with the narcotics.

The suspect is a 24-year-old resident of Ja-Ela and a businessman who operates a tourist hotel in Negombo.

Investigations revealed that the suspect had transported the consignment from Bangkok, Thailand, to New Delhi, India, and thereafter arrived in Sri Lanka at around 7:33 a.m. today.

The narcotics—7 kilograms and 70 grams of ‘Kush’—had been concealed inside two suitcases. The drugs were wrapped in carbon sheets, vacuum-sealed to prevent air leakage, and packed into 15 separate parcels. A large quantity of confectionery packets had also been placed on top to conceal the contraband.

Preliminary investigations by Customs have revealed that the consignment had been handed over to the suspect by a Sri Lankan woman known to him who is currently residing in Thailand.

The suspect and the seized narcotics have been handed over to officers of the Katunayake Airport Police Narcotics Bureau for further investigations.