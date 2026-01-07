Low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal intensified into depression

The low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka has intensified into a depression and is centered near latitude 4.9°N and longitude 87.4°E, about 700 km southeast of Pottuvil at 11.30 a.m. today (07), the Department of Meteorology stated.

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards, towards the east coast of Sri Lanka.

The Met. Department is very likely to intensify further into a Deep Depression during the next 24 hours.

Accordingly, showery conditions over the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces is expected to enhance from tomorrow (08).