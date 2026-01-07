CSE cancels all equity trading conducted before todays market halt

January 7, 2026   03:04 pm

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) has announced that it has decided to cancel all equity securities transactions carried out today (07) prior to the market halt, following the detection of transactions executed at irregular prices.

The CSE noted certain transactions of a newly listed company during the morning session appeared to be at irregular prices, which may have had an impact on the buying power of investors. As a result, trading was halted to ensure a fair and orderly market.

Accordingly, the Colombo Stock Exchange stated that the decision to cancel all transactions carried out before the halt was taken with the concurrence of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Its added trading will resume only after all affected transactions are cancelled and all orders placed after 9.00 a.m. today are purged from the Order Management System (OMS).

The CSE noted that, as all orders will be purged, investors will be required to re-enter their orders into the OMS once trading recommences.

