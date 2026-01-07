Officers of the Sri Lanka Police have contributed Rs. 50 million, equivalent to one day’s salary, to the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund, established to restore livelihoods and rebuild the country following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The relevant cheque was formally handed over by the Inspector General of Police, Priyantha Weerasooriya to the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake at the Presidential Secretariat, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security and former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ravi Seneviratne, was also present on the occasion.