All crew members of seaplane which plunged into Gregory Lake are safe  Operators

Crew members of the Amphibian aircraft which plunged into Gregory Lake in Nuwara Eliya this afternoon (07) were unharmed, the Saffron Aviation (Pvt) Ltd which operates Cinnamon Air aircraft has stated.

Earlier today, a Cinnamon Air aircraft experienced an incident during landing on the waters of Lake Gregory.

Operators of the aircraft have announced that all crew members are safe, and we can confirm there were no injuries or casualties.

Cinnamon Air said it is working closely with the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL), which is currently conducting an on-site assessment.

The seaplane which was preparing to land plunged into Gregory Lake in Nuwara Eliya at around 12:30 p.m. today (07).

According to an Ada Derana correspondent, met with the accident while it had arrived to transport a group of tourists visiting Nuwara Eliya.