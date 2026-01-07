Guidelines on cybersecurity planned for education sector officials

Steps have been taken to prepare a code of guidelines on cyber security for officials involved in curriculum development, as well as the preparation and review of school textbooks.

A discussion in this regard was held yesterday (06) at Temple Trees under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, with the participation of the working group on online safety, digital wellbeing, and cyber security operating under the Task Force for the Digitalization of Education for Grades 6 to 13.

Addressing the meeting, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of introducing such guidelines, emphasizing the growing need to ensure online safety and digital wellbeing within the education sector.

She further directed officials to formulate a comprehensive framework of guidelines on online safety, digital wellbeing, and cyber security, specifically targeting those responsible for the development, preparation, and review of school curricula and textbooks.