Heavy showers above 100 mm predicted in several areas

Heavy showers above 100 mm have been predicted at some places in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Polonnaruwa, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Northern provinces and in the Anuradhapura and Kandy districts, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere in the Island after 1.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka has intensified into a depression and is centered near latitude 4.9°N and longitude 87.4°E, about 700 km southeast of Pottuvil.

This system is expected to move west-northwestwards, towards the east coast of Sri Lanka, the Met. Department added.

It is very likely to intensify further into a Deep Depression during the next 24 hours.

Therefore, showery conditions over the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces are expected to increase from tomorrow (08).

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.