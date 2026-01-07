Professor Charitha Herath appointed to SJB Working Committee

Professor Charitha Herath appointed to SJB Working Committee

January 7, 2026   04:36 pm

Former Member of Parliament Professor Charitha Herath has been appointed to the Working Committee of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

During the recent Presidential Election, Professor Herath joined the SJB and extended his support to party leader Sajith Premadasa, serving as the organizer for the Katugampola electorate in the Kurunegala District.

The appointment was made by the Leader of the SJB, Sajith Premadasa, in recognition of Professor Herath’s commitment, dedication and contributions to the party.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Education reforms saga continues; Chief Prelates briefed on detrimental features (English)

Education reforms saga continues; Chief Prelates briefed on detrimental features (English)

Education reforms saga continues; Chief Prelates briefed on detrimental features (English)

Will continue to extend support to places of worship -Leader of Sarvajana Balaya Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Will continue to extend support to places of worship -Leader of Sarvajana Balaya Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Diesel price increased; No change in bus and schools transport service charges (English)

Diesel price increased; No change in bus and schools transport service charges (English)

Cabinet grants approval to procure crude oil stocks from Singapore for four months (English)

Cabinet grants approval to procure crude oil stocks from Singapore for four months (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)