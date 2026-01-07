Professor Charitha Herath appointed to SJB Working Committee

Former Member of Parliament Professor Charitha Herath has been appointed to the Working Committee of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

During the recent Presidential Election, Professor Herath joined the SJB and extended his support to party leader Sajith Premadasa, serving as the organizer for the Katugampola electorate in the Kurunegala District.

The appointment was made by the Leader of the SJB, Sajith Premadasa, in recognition of Professor Herath’s commitment, dedication and contributions to the party.