Death toll rises to 7 in Waikkala illicit liquor incident; Suspects remanded

The death toll from the incident related to the consumption of illicit liquor in the Waikkala area of Wennappuwa has risen to seven.

Eight other individuals are currently receiving treatment at the Negombo Hospital.

In connection with the incident, a 65-year-old woman who allegedly sold the illicit liquor, the distributor, and his wife have been taken into custody.

The male suspect is being held in police custody for further interrogation, while the two women were produced before the Marawila Magistrate’s Court and remanded until January 19.