No parliamentary pensions after bill enacted  Justice Minister

The Minister of Justice and National Integration, Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara, has stated that once the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill, which seeks to repeal the Parliamentary Pensions Law, is enacted, no Member of Parliament will be entitled to receive a pension.

The First Reading of the Bill seeking to repeal parliamentary pensions was held in Parliament today (07).

Minister Nanayakkara commented further:

“Following the Second and Third Readings, this Bill will be passed into law, and from that point onward no one will be entitled to receive a parliamentary pension. However, pensions that were received prior to the enactment of this law will not be affected, and there is no provision requiring them to be repaid. This law will apply only from the date it comes into force.”

He said the decision was taken in response to strong public opposition to a system that allowed Members of Parliament to receive a pension after serving just a single five-year term, while ordinary public servants are required to work for many years and fulfil numerous conditions to qualify for retirement benefits.

“The Members of Parliament do not make any contribution towards these pensions,” the Minister pointed out.

He added that the abolition of parliamentary pensions was included in the government’s policy manifesto, noting that certain privileges granted to former Presidents excluding their pensions have already been reduced.

He further stated that this move demonstrates the National People’s Power (NPP) government’s commitment to fulfilling the promises made to the public and assured that further policy commitments will also be implemented.

The Minister acknowledged that legal challenges could be filed if the law is unconstitutional but reaffirmed that the government stands firmly by its pledge to abolish parliamentary pensions.

He further noted that if any former MP faces genuine financial hardship as a result, they may submit a separate request to the government, which can then assess and decide on possible financial assistance.